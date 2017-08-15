Man who outed Charlottesville rally attendees receives death threats

Raleigh, N.C. (WRAL/NBCNC) – The man behind the account “Yes, You’re Racist” is now receiving death threats for posting the names of people who attended this weekend’s white nationalist rally.
Social media can be a powerful tool when news happens.
Raleigh resident Logan Smith found out just how powerful this weekend. He said, “They are saying they are going to kill me, insulting my wife, insulting my family.”
They are the people he called out on twitter, people who participated in the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Smith, who is the communications director for Progress NC, is also the face behind the Twitter account called “Yes You’re a Racist,” something he started during the presidential campaign in 2012.
When he saw the images coming out of Virginia, he wanted to do something about it.
“One thing I did was to ask people if they recognized any of these people to just send me names and public profiles and I will make them famous,” Smith said.
His inbox filled up with names and hometowns of men in the pictures.
Smith said he did careful research before he matches names with pictures.
Once he did, the photos went viral, getting passed all over the internet.
“These are real people,” Smith explained. “ a lot of times, they are in our communities. I think it’s really important to put a spotlight on these people.”
And now Smith has his own spotlight – one that is getting him death threats.
He said that doesn’t bother him and he will continue to speak for what he believes is right.