Man who put feet on Pelosi’s desk during Jan. 6 insurrection sentenced

(CNN) The man who was infamously photographed with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the January 6 insurrection was sentenced Wednesday.

Richard Barnett will be serving four and a half years in prison.

The 63-year-old, also known as “Bigo,” was convicted by a jury in January of eight charges, including civil disorder.

During his trial, Barnett testified he was pushed into the Capitol during the riot and was looking for a place to use the restroom inside the building, admiring all the artwork along the way.

Barnett was combative with prosecutors during his testimony, and prosecutors later accused him of lying and being “belligerent.”

Court documents say Barnett was caught on video surveillance entering Pelosi’s office area the afternoon of January 6 along with the infamous photo.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.