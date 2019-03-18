Man who shot, killed Modoc County deputy sentenced to life in prison

ALTURAS, Calif. — A man found guilty of shooting and killing a Modoc County, California deputy will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Deputy Jack Hopkins was responding to a family disturbance call on October 19th, 2016. When he arrived at the scene, he was fatally shot. The suspect, Jack Breiner, a convicted sex offender, went on to engage in a shootout with Sheriff Mike Poindexter, but he was eventually arrested.
At the end of November, Jack Breiner was found guilty of murdering deputy Hopkins and attempting to murder Sheriff Poindexter. Breiner pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in court but jurors determined Breiner was sane.
On March 18, 2019, Breiner was sentenced to life in prison.
During his sentencing hearing, Breiner denied shooting Deputy Hopkins.
The crime was described as an “assassination” by Deputy Hopkin’s mother, who said she was disappointed Breiner didn’t receive the death penalty.