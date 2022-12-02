Man who threatened to shoot Grants Pass police officers arrested

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass were able to arrest a man who allegedly threatened to shoot officers.

The Grants Pass Police Department said on the morning of Friday, December 2, there was a man running in the street on Southridge Way who was threatening to shoot people.

When officers arrived, they reportedly isolated the man and tried to de-escalate the situation by talking to him as he continually reached into his jacket and waistband to simulate drawing a gun, GPPD said.

Eventually, officers had to use a Taser to take the man into custody. GPPD said he had methamphetamine and narcotics smoking pipes, but no gun was found.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Joshua C. Wilson of Grants Pass, was charged with menacing, criminal trespass, and a probation violation. He was also cited for possessing less than a gram of methamphetamine, a Class E violation in Oregon.

“This incident serves as another example of the dangers of narcotics use, such as methamphetamines, and the potentially lethal consequences that using drugs can create,” GPPD said. “The Grants Pass Police Department is thankful lethal force was avoided in this case and appreciates the extraordinary steps officers took to protect the safety of all involved. The Grants Pass Police Department also thanks the affected citizens for their patience during the incident.”

No serious injuries were reported.