Man with gun tackled near Portland high school, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. – A person armed with a gun near a Portland high school was taken into custody after a school staff member tackled him.
KGW reports there were no injuries after the incident at Parkrose High School was reported at about 11:48 p.m.
Officers are searching the school as students are being transported to a nearby abandoned store to parents picking them up can avoid the area.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
Police plan on holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m.
