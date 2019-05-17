Home
Man with gun tackled near Portland high school, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. – A person armed with a gun near a Portland high school was taken into custody after a school staff member tackled him.

KGW reports there were no injuries after the incident at Parkrose High School was reported at about 11:48 p.m.

Officers are searching the school as students are being transported to a nearby abandoned store to parents picking them up can avoid the area.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Police plan on holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Click HERE for the latest updates.

