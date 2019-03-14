Man with gunshot wound dropped off at Medford hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are investigating after a man arrived at a Medford hospital with a gunshot wound.
The Medford Police Department said at 6:46 a.m. Thursday, a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound was dropped off at the emergency room at Providence Medford Medical Center.
The people that dropped the man off left the area before police could arrive.
The injured man is expected to survive.
While detectives are investigating, they’re acting on limited information. Anyone with further details is asked to call MPD at 541-770-4783.