Man wrangles deer in North Dakota Walmart

Wadena, N.D. (WDAY/CNN Newsource) – You can find just about anything at Walmart. But the superstore’s hairiest guest has a whole town talking, sharing and screenshotting.
Stephanie Koljonen said, “I heard the crash and thought a shelf or something fell over on this lady because she screamed.”
This picture has quickly gained traction after the 7:30 incident.
Shoppers say the little deer’s deal hunt was likely a search for a snack.
Koljonen said, “It came in through the garden doors, just running, and she must have been eating the flowers or something.”
This is the time of year young deer are left to fend for themselves.
The confused animal must have wandered into the semi-rural super-center.
“What do we do now? And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ll take a photo.’”
Tom Grasswick of Deer Creek says he was just trying to save a few bucks when a little buck jumped right into him.
He said, “It felt like somebody slugged me on the side of my head.”
He said it was just instinct to subdue the hundred-pounder.
“I figured I was I was bigger than him so I would win that wrestling match.”
After tackling the young buck, Grasswick and a few others covered its eyes before letting it free outside.