Manafort faces conspiracy charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy chair Rick Gates surrendered to federal authorities Monday to face criminal charges in the special counsel’s Russian election probe.
Both are facing charges of conspiracy against the United States and money laundering, accused of hiding tens of millions of dollars made while working as unregistered agents for the Ukrainian government between 2006 and 2016.
Manafort has denied any wrongdoing.
Experts believe this may be just the beginning. “Usually prosecutors start with the low lying, low hanging fruit, and they then can become useful going up that chain,” says legal analyst Jonathan Turley.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who’s investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, also revealed Monday a Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopolous, pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have also been under scrutiny.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2yeQovc