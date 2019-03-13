Manafort faces more charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to more prison time Wednesday on charges of fraud and obstruction of justice.
A judge sentenced Manafort to an additional 43 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to two charges related to undisclosed lobbying work in Ukraine. Last week he was sentenced by another judge after his conviction on eight felony fraud counts.
Before Wednesday’s decision Manafort publicly apologized for the first time, telling Judge Amy Berman Jackson he is “deeply sorry for what I’ve done” and asking “please let me and my wife be together.”
The judge took little pity, noting “The defendant isn’t Public Enemy Number One, but he’s not a victim either” and adding “It’s hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud.” She also noted that Manafort had a chance to plea for a lighter sentence, but “he squandered it.”
Almost immediately after the sentencing, a New York district attorney announced Manafort has been indicted on even more charges related to mortgage fraud.
