Manhunt continues for escaped California murder suspects

MARINA, Calif. (KOIN) – Police are still searching for the murder suspects who broke out of a California jail on Sunday.
Authorities believed that suspect Jonathan Salazar was at a Motel 6 in Marina on Tuesday but turns out he was not in the hotel.
Officers even surrounded the building and evacuated everyone.
Police said Salazar and Santos Fonseca broke out of the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility on Sunday, escaping through a hole they cut in the ceiling.
At the time of their escape, they were awaiting trial on murder and other felony charges.