Manslaughter charges dropped against Johnston in death of 6-week old baby

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Charges of manslaughter have been dropped against a man accused of playing a role in the death of his 6 week old baby boy.
Police say Douglas Dale Johnston fled the state after his child in Bonanza died from lack of food, and medical attention.
Johnston pleaded ‘guilty’ to lesser charges Wednesday morning in Klamath County Court.
“Mister Johnston was a long haul truck driver, and did not have a large role in the actual rearing and care of Jed, the baby.” Explains Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase. “And it would have been difficult to prove that he had a role in the child’s death.”
The baby’s mother, Ashley Grace Irwin, pleaded ‘guilty’ earlier this month to a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the death of her child.
She was sentenced to over 8 years in prison.
Johnston pleaded ‘guilty’ to two counts of criminal mistreatment involving their other children.
