Many locals getting an early start on Christmas tree shopping

MEDFORD, Or.- It’s the day after Thanksgiving, which means many people are diving right into the holiday spirit. To some people out tree shopping today, the experience is worth more than the purchase.
U-Cut Christmas Tree Farm owner Larry Ryerson says the demand for trees started much earlier than usual this year. Ryerson says there was even a line of cars waiting at the gates to the farm on opening day.
For some shoppers, it’s their very first-time cutting down a Christmas tree.
“I guess it was spur of the moment. He’s visiting from southern California and he will be back in two weeks for Christmas with his brother and sister so he gets to help pick the Christmas tree,” said one shopper.
Some braved the cold morning temperatures for the unique holiday experience.
“It’s just nice, there’s all sorts of good people here, we get to walk around, pick and choose, be in nature,” said a father shopping with his young son.
For couple Rick and Julie, it’s become tradition.
“It’s a regular thing, we do it every year,” Julie said. The couple and their family has come to Ryerson’s U-Cut farm for over a decade.
“Feels like you’re kind of going back to Grandma’s and your childhood. Like going to Grandma’s to cut a tree down. It just gives you that nice holiday feeling and it’s a nice kick off to the holiday season,” said Julie.
And, like many others, as they search for the perfect tree they’re also searching to add a little holiday magic to end a difficult year.
“We’re happy that we could come out this year and so many people are coming out at this time. It’s one of those traditions, in this crazy year, that makes everyone feel happy,” Rick said.
Grace Smith is a reporter for NBC5 News. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of the University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.