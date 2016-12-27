Marijuana changes in Oregon

Medford, Ore., — Marijuana dispensaries across Oregon are preparing for a new law going into effect this weekend.
It bans dispensaries from selling both recreational and medical marijuana.
That means stores are forced to choose which customers they’d like to serve.
The dispensary NBC5 spoke with is choosing to stop selling medical marijuana.
Instead, it’s going to cater to its recreational customers.
Workers at Pharm to Table say the way the industry is going – recreational is a much bigger community to serve.
And that appears to be true – while we ware there, it was a non stop flow of people in and out of the building, all for recreational.
“Currently 85 percent of our customers are recreational, so if we were to stay medical only we drop down to probably only 15 percent of our existing sales, and we wouldn’t be able to survive.” said General Manager, Crystal Plotner.
Pharm to Table will still be able to serve some of its medical clients.
It’s received a special endorsement that let’s it carry higher grade edibles, oils and extracts.
The law goes into effect on January first, and workers say the dispensary may be closed for one or two days while everything gets sorted out.