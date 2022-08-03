Marijuana grow busted in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Over 1,000 illegal marijuana plants were found during a drug bust in Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said on August 2, its drug enforcement team served a search warrant at a marijuana grow operation in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road near O’Brien.

Investigators reportedly found 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses. They also found about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana buds packaged for sale.

According to OSP troopers, the property owner may be liable for numerous code violations regarding solid waste, unpermitted structures, and unpermitted electrical installations.

Police did not mention if any arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.