Marijuana-related driving incidents on the rise, AAA report says

HEATHROW, Fla. (NBC) – New statistics released Wednesday estimate millions of Americans are hitting the highway while high.
A report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says over the past 30 days, nearly 15 million Americans report driving within an hour of using marijuana.
Experts warn marijuana can impair a driver’s judgment for up to four hours after using the drug.
AAA spokesperson Tamra Johnson said, “Drivers have a disconnect in terms of the impairing effects on marijuana on their safe driving ability.” That disconnect is strikingly clear with the latest AAA Traffic Safety culture index finding as many as 70% of drivers don’t think they’ll get caught driving while high.
“It is very important for drivers to realize you are taking a very big risk when you get behind the wheel after using marijuana,” Johnson explained.
Studies have found using marijuana significantly alters drivers’ judgment and reaction times, doubling the likelihood of being involved in a crash
Johnson said, “Just because a drug may be legal in your state, that does not mean it’s legal to drive while you’re impaired, whether that be by marijuana or any other substance.”
With Illinois set become the 11th state, plus Washington D.C., to legalize the recreational use of marijuana—joining the dozens of states that already allow medicinal use—safety experts say incidences of driving impaired by pot are on the rise. And so are the potential consequences.
“You’re not only endangering yourself, but you’re also endangering other drivers on the road,” Johnson said.