Home
Marijuana retailers say OLCC is lagging on licensing

Marijuana retailers say OLCC is lagging on licensing

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore.- Over 1600 marijuana retail permits have been approved in the state of Oregon within the last year. However, there’s a hefty backlog for retailers still hoping to get their permits and that backlog is impacting local businesses.

One local marijuana retailer waiting on its’ OLCC license- Pharm to Table. The store submitted an application in June for an OLCC license to open a second store near Central Point. Now, five months later that application is still pending.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County's only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics