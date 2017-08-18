Marijuana rules eclipse travelers should be aware of

Medford, Ore. – While recreational marijuana may be legal in Oregon, there are still some restrictions eclipse tourists should be aware of.
First of all, if you’re planning on possessing or using pot on federal land, you may want to change your plans.
The use, growing and transportation of pot is prohibited on federal property. That includes Forest Service lands, national parks, and Bureau of Land Management lands.
In addition, it’s illegal to smoke or consume any type of marijuana in public, including edibles.
To keep in line with the law, you can’t buy your weed anywhere. Those “420” ads on Craigslist should be avoided. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission regulates licensed retailers. You can find a list of approved dealers HERE.
If you buy marijuana products in Oregon, don’t try to take them back across state lines, even to states where it’s legal.
There are limits to how much marijuana you can possess. In public, you are limited to one ounce of usable marijuana, once ounce of cannabinoid product, etc. (for a full list of possession rules, visit the OLCC’s website HERE.)
If you drive while high, you’re driving under the influence of intoxicants. That’s the same as driving drunk. Please be responsible.
And of course, you must be over 21 to possess and use recreational marijuana. If you’re younger, it’s illegal.