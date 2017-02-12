Home
Marijuana sales back on the ballot

Shady Cove, Ore., — A Shady Cove medical marijuana dispensary is taking the law into its own hands.

Measure 15-157 came down to two votes on the November ballot to ban recreational marijuana sales in Shady Cove city limits.

Kush Gardens in Shady Cove is only medical sales right now,  but owner Dan Gilbert says they can’t survive much longer without recreational.

Now he’s trying to get that measure back on the May ballot.

“We didn’t vote, we forgot to vote, we didn’t realize it was this important or gonna be this close. So, we figured with a vote that close that it needs a second opportunity to be voted upon again.” said Gilbert.

Gilbert needs 300 signatures by Friday for the measure to make it on the May ballot.

Gilbert says you can call or stop by the shop to sign the petition, you can also register to vote at the store so you are eligible to sign it.

