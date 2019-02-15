Marijuana tax revenue should stay local, county commissioner says

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Josephine County commissioner made the trip to Jackson County Thursday to ask for help supporting a new marijuana tax.
Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung met with Jackson County commissioners to promote House Bill 2382.
Currently, marijuana sales are taxed and the money is distributed based on population, meaning larger populations receive more tax money.
The proposed bill would tweak the rules, also taxing marijuana growers.
According to DeYoung, 40 percent of the state’s marijuana is grown in southern Oregon and that money should stay here.
DeYoung said, “For Josephine County, it meant just a little over $800,000 last year out of a total collective in 2017 of $115 million.”
Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer explained, “It’s better for us to lobby for a more equitable split in allocation of the retail tax.”