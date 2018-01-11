Mark Helfrich, former Ducks head coach, reportedly joining NFL

Mark Helfrich is reportedly joining the Chicago Bears as offensive coordinator.
It was reported the former head coach for the Oregon Ducks was offered a job by Chip Kelly, who wanted him to coordinate UCLA’s offense this year. However, it appears the NFL offer was more enticing.
Helfrich, an Oregon native, turned to a job with FOX Sports after he was fired from the University of Oregon’s football program after four seasons with a 37-16 record. He settles with the university for nearly $8.1 million.
