Marking Ashland Places holds ribbon cutting at Railroad Park

ASHLAND, Ore. – Marking Ashland Places held a ribbon cutting held in Ashland, Saturday Morning.

Marking Ashland Places is a city supported and volunteer-run collaborative project of the Public Arts Advisory Committee and the Historic Preservation Advisory Committee.

Its goal is to create a sense of place and pride in Ashland by establishing distinctive and artistic markers within the city’s four National Registered Historic Districts.

The event on Saturday celebrated the five new historic markers along A Street in Ashland and the “Golden Connections” sculpture at Railroad Park.

A guided tour was given after the event. Peter Finkle from Walk Ashland shared the history of the railroad in Ashland and the people who’s lives were so impacted by it.

“When they came South from Portland with a train they had one engine pulling it,” Finkle says, “but to get over the mountains to Yreka and on further south they had to add two or three engines to that train to get give it enough power.”

Walk Ashland gives unique, fun and education art and history tours. Visit their website for more information.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.