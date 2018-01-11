Mary B’s frozen biscuits recalled due to possible health risk

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Oregon and California are among 23 states affected by a recall of Mary B’s Frozen Biscuits.
Mary B’s parent company, Hom/Ade Foods Inc., is voluntarily recalling the frozen biscuits due to a risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The problem was discovered by an outside co-packer who manufactured the product.
The Mary B’s products affected have “best if used by” dates before September 23, 2018, with the letter “M” immediately after the date.
|UPC #
|DESCRIPTION
|COUNT PER PACKAGE
|2059300007
|MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ
|10 / 3.5OZ
|2059300015
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ
|12 / 2.2OZ
|2059300018
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ
|12 / 2.2OZ
|2059300020
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300021
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300022
|MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ
|24 / 1OZ
|2059300023
|MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ
|20 / 2.2OZ
|2059300028
|MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ
|22 / 1.3OZ
|2059300033
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059300034
|MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059300035
|MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ
|30 / 2OZ
|2059383000
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|2059383004
|MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|2059387000
|MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS
|220 / 2.2OZ
|3059320583
|MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS
|144 / 3.5OZ
Biscuits were distributed to stores in Oregon, California, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
There have been no reported illnesses related to the affected products.
Questions can be directed to Hom/Ade Foods Inc. at 1-855-562-7773, Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time.