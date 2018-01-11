Home
Mary B’s frozen biscuits recalled due to possible health risk

Mary B's frozen biscuits recalled due to possible health risk

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Oregon and California are among 23 states affected by a recall of Mary B’s Frozen Biscuits.

Mary B’s parent company, Hom/Ade Foods Inc., is voluntarily recalling the frozen biscuits due to a risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The problem was discovered by an outside co-packer who manufactured the product.

The Mary B’s products affected have “best if used by” dates before September 23, 2018, with the letter “M” immediately after the date.

 

UPC #DESCRIPTIONCOUNT PER PACKAGE
2059300007MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ10 / 3.5OZ
2059300015MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ12 / 2.2OZ
2059300018MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ12 / 2.2OZ
2059300020MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ20 / 2.2OZ
2059300021MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ20 / 2.2OZ
2059300022MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ24 / 1OZ
2059300023MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ20 / 2.2OZ
2059300028MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ22 / 1.3OZ
2059300033MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ30 / 2OZ
2059300034MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ30 / 2OZ
2059300035MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ30 / 2OZ
2059383000MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS220 / 2.2OZ
2059383004MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS220 / 2.2OZ
2059387000MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS220 / 2.2OZ
3059320583MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS144 / 3.5OZ

Biscuits were distributed to stores in Oregon, California, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the affected products.

Questions can be directed to Hom/Ade Foods Inc. at 1-855-562-7773, Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time.

