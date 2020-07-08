Home
Mask enforcement underway in Washington State

Mask enforcement underway in Washington State

Health News News Politics Regional Top Stories

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) – Washington State businesses were at the ready Tuesday morning to enforce a statewide policy that mandates all businesses refuse service to customers who aren’t wearing face coverings.

Outside Parkrose Hardware in Vancouver, an assistant manager was greeting customers as they walked in and handing out masks to those who needed them.

“It’s going really well today,” she said. “The public has been very positive about wearing the mask indoors. We have had a few this morning that didn’t come prepared. But we are offering masks to the public, so they can still come in and shop with us.”

Violations can be enforced by Labor & Industries as a safety and health violation that could carry a penalty of nearly $10,000 or more.

Read more: https://bit.ly/31RFYiS

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »