Masks recommended to protect lungs from smoke

Jackson County, Ore. — As of this evening, our area is under an Air Quality Alert and it is in effect until further notice. Meaning, anyone with chronic illness is exposed to hazards anytime they’re outdoors. Which is why Jackson County Public Health recommends wearing a face mask when outside.
The people most at risk are young children, anyone over the age of 65 and pregnant women. Public health said the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to stay inside. But face masks are a good option for people to protect their lungs from wildfire smoke.
“If that seal isn’t proper, they’re not getting the full protection that the mask can offer. We really just want people to know and to be aware that just because they have a mask, doesn’t mean that they’re completely not being exposed to the smoke,” said Tanya Phillips, Jackson County Public Health.
If you plan on being outdoors, Public Health recommends wearing an N95 mask. It’s a special mask designed to filter out smoke particles.
If you’re in need of an N95 mask, AllCare Health is giving out free face masks to the public on Monday. Anyone can get a free mask, you do not have to be an AllCare Health member. There’s a limit to two masks for each person that stops by. The masks will be available from 2-4 p.m. this Monday at both the Grants Pass and Medford locations. Masks will be available while supplies last.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.