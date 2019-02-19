Maslow Project unveils new overnight sleeping program

MEDFORD, Ore.– Maslow Project is unfolding its new overnight sleeping program for homeless or at-risk youth in the Rogue Valley.
The 15 beds will be set up in the organization’s building across from Central Medford High School. Right now, the spaces are open to 18 to 24-year-olds and are designated through an application process.
It’s only a temporary shelter, available to run only 90 days a year but Maslow hopes it will help during extreme weather conditions like snow in the winter and smoke in the summer.
“It’s really hard to sleep outside and sort of stay alive when it’s freezing and it’s snowing and they’re really looking forward to this,” said Mary Ferrell, executive director of Maslow Project. “This will give them a break from the elements, it will give them a good night sleep and then they will be more productive during the day.”
Maslow says if this project is successful it hopes to expand it to help more youth in the community.
Currently, they’re also looking for food donations to stock their kitchens as well. If you would like to donate, they ask that you turn in canned or frozen foods.
