Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital

BEIRUT, LEBANON — A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut, Tuesday afternoon.
Lebanon’s health minister said the ground-shaking caused a ‘very high number of injuries,’ adding that the damage is extensive and fires are still burning. Local television reported the health minister’s remarks, along with saying the blast was located in an area where fireworks are known to be stored. However, an official cause of the blast has not been determined yet.
Video coming out of the area shows mangled structures still burning, onlookers amid tangled vehicles and debris on nearby roadways.
Media reports show a number of people were wounded and confirming that windows were shattered miles away, with some ceilings also coming down. Lebanese authorities said at least ten people died.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.