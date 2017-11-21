Massive industrial dirt sifter stolen

White City, Ore.- An expensive dirt sifter was stolen from Schnitzer Steel along G Avenue in White City on Monday.
The company has 16 security cameras on site, except in the alley way where the dirt sifter was stolen.
Employees there say that they think the sifter may have been stolen by miners looking to use it to find gold.
They’re hoping that they can rent a new one from the Redding area, but workers there say that as of now that idea doesn’t seem promising.
If you have any information about the theft call Schnitzer Steel.