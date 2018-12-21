Mattis resignation worries Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Defense Secretary James Mattis has now joined a growing list of high-ranking Trump administration officials to leave the White House.
Mattis announced his resignation in a letter to President Trump on Thursday. In it, he said the president deserved a defense chief who shares his views, and stressed the significance of alliances.
“My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues,” he wrote.
Mattis’ decision to step down follows widespread reports that he disagreed with the president on a number of key national security issues.
The White House is downplaying those accusations, and on Twitter Thursday, President Trump portrayed Mattis’ departure as a retirement.
“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years,” Mr. Trump wrote.
The president also said a new defense secretary will be named shortly.
