MAX train murder suspect appears in court

Portland, Ore. (KATU/CNN Newsource) – MAX stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian was in court Tuesday in Oregon as the judge set dates for future court appearances.
Christian is accused of stabbing three men who were defending two young women on a light rail train back in May.
Two of the men died.
With fists clenched, Jeremy Christian entered the courtroom silently with a dozen Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies surrounding him.
After speaking briefly with his lawyer, the court proceeding lasted only five minutes.
On his way out, Christian made this statement: “Remember there are no heroes in this case.”
Sitting in the front row of the courtroom was Demetria Hester. She’s the woman Christian is charged with assaulting after he yelled hateful things at her 24 hours before the deadly max stabbing.
Sitting with Hester was her pastor, E.D. Mondaine, who says he was shocked to hear what Christian said. “I didn’t know what to think when I heard it but as I thought about it, I have to disagree, there are heroes in this case.”
Mondaine said those heroes are Taliesin Namkai-Meche, Ricky Best, Micah Fletcher and even Demetria Hester.
Pastor Mondaine said, “Every hero in this case is those who stand up for racial injustice and inequality. Those who stand up are our heroes here.”
Taliesin and Ricky paid the ultimate price, and Fletcher was seriously hurt.
The pastor says he can’t help but think, “What if?”
“Perhaps, had there been measures taken the night before, maybe there would not have been these crimes committed the next day,” said Mondaine.
As for Hester, Mondaine said she’s a fighter. One who plans to continue to stand up against hate and violence.
“She’s very well, full of fire and full of spunk.”
Christian is due back in court October 20th for a bail hearing.