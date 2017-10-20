Max train stabbing suspect in court

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Oregon man accused of killing two men and stabbing another onboard a Portland train appeared in federal court Friday.
Jeremy Christian is facing two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempt to commit murder–along with other charges–in connection with the May 26th incident.
The judge in Friday’s hearing denied a motion to release warrants and affidavits associated with the investigation.
Christian disrupted the proceedings by shouting that he couldn’t be a white supremacist because he voted for Bernie Sanders.
Witnesses to the May 26th incident said Christian had been harassing two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab, before the incident.
They said he attacked three men who intervened on the Women’s behalf.
Christian’s next appearance in court will be on November 15th.