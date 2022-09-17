Max’s Mission hosts 6th annual Southern Oregon Overdose Awareness Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local nonprofit Max’s Mission hosted its 6th annual Southern Oregon Overdose Awareness Day on September 17th.

It hosts the event to remember and honor people lost to overdose. Max’s Mission says there were over 25 community service organizations at the event, providing information and resources about drug use.

That includes free Naloxone kits and Fentanyl test strips. The event also featured multiple guest speakers and a demonstration on how to use Naloxone on someone experiencing an overdose.

“It’s important to us because the population we serve, which is the unhoused population, the leading cause of death is overdose, and so this event is so important to this community,” said Rachel Richmond with the Street Nursing Team.

Richmond says her team is a part of the Oregon Health and Science University, which specializes in providing and connecting houseless people with medical care.

She says this was the first big event her team has been a part of. She was happy to be able to build relationships with other organizations at the event to provide better care to people in need.