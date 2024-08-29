Max’s Story by Dr. Robin Miller: Part 2 of 3

This is the second part of a three-part special report by NBC5’s Medical Reporter Dr. Robin Miller. “Max’s Story” tells of the unconditional love and compassion shared between dogs and humans. Part 1 can be seen here.

Watch Part 3 on NBC5 News at 6pm on Thursday, August 30th.

Max’s Story is sponsored by Southern Oregon Subaru.

Here a transcript of the story:

“They actually saw him on the website and they thought they liked his look.,” said Karen Evans, Executive Director SO Humane.

“They’re the kind of people that would open their home in their heart to any animal, whether it was looking perfect or not, or I think if they think they’d even be more attracted to an animal that needed help and that’s the kind of people they are. And that’s what was so, nice for us to know that Max went into a home with some of the kindest, most generous, compassionate people I’ve known in my life.

“About a month later, I got a message from, the wife of the couple that had adopted him.

“And, you know, keep in mind that the whole month I had been getting all these darling videos and updates of him going for coffee and going to the beach and just absolutely living his best life. Unfortunately, what she told me when she called was that they had had to say goodbye to Max the day before. He had gotten a blockage in his bladder, and the neurologist that had seen him originally did not think that he would survive a surgery.

“And so they had to say goodbye to him after only a short month.”

Dr. Robin Miller: “Dogs have much to teach us. Max has set an example of what we all can aspire to. He definitely suffered serious health challenges, but he lived in the moment, was immensely grateful for the time he had with a loving family. He was able to be present, to play and love unconditionally.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.