Mayor upset after multiple power outages in Talent

TALENT, Ore. – The city of Talent is experiencing several power outages during this heat wave.

The city’s mayor said Pacific Power needs to step up and fix the problem.

NBC5 News spoke with the Mayor of Talent Darby Ayers-Flood on Friday.

To her knowledge, she said there have been five power outages in the last nine days, but she’s hearing about more.

She says some of the outages even went as long as 20 hours.

Mayor Ayers-Flood says the city and its community is not getting adequate communication from Pacific Power.

It would like to know what can be expected during this heat wave because it is threatening safety.

“I just feel like Pacific Power could do a much better job reaching out to the community,” said Mayor Ayers-Flood. “The fact that nobody seems to know what’s happening in our community is an indication that Pacific Power is not doing enough to keep our community informed.”

NBC5 News reached out to Pacific Power for a statement on Friday.

The company responded with the following.

Thank you for reaching out. You are correct, there have been a few power outages in Medford and Talent over the past couple of days. Due to increased wildfire risk our equipment is in Enhanced Safety Settings, that are put in place when fire risk conditions are elevated. These settings are used with devices to de-energize the lines when a fault is detected, reducing the chance of a potential fire ignition. Customers are more likely to experience outages when these settings are in place. With triple digit temperatures in the forecast this weekend, there is potential for more outages due to wildfire risk. Hot and dry weather is one factor that increases the risk of wildfires in the region. We understand that power outages are inconvenient, every effort is made to restore power as quickly and safely as possible when they occur.

