Mayors issue call for gun safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – More than 200 mayors from across the country are urging Congress to return to Washington and begin work on new gun safety legislation.
Earlier in the week, President Trump said he was open to expanded background checks for gun buyers. A bill has already passed in the House but hasn’t been brought up for a vote in the Senate.
Even that’s apparently too much for the National Rifle Association. The Washington Post reports the group’s top executive warned the president that background checks “would not be popular among Trump supporters.”
Pressure is growing on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass the background check legislation that has already been approved in the House.
“We want Mitch McConnell to take this up and pass it, and have President Trump sign it, and we’re not going to stand for anything less,” Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan said.
Ryan led a caravan of gun safety advocates to McConnell’s hometown of Louisville Thursday for a rally.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2GWrYJv