Mazama High School students launch program to help food insecurity

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Mazama High School FFA and agriculture foods students recently launched the “Nourishing Future Vikings Program” to help local families in need by providing food over the weekend.

As part of that program, 50 Stearns Elementary School students went home with backpacks full of healthy meals on Friday. The backpacks were returned Monday to be refilled and will be sent home again on Friday.

“We appreciate the partnership with Mazama to introduce our students to the food programs they offer and at the same time be able to help our families who need a little extra support,” said Janell Preston, Stearns Elementary School Principal.

The backpacks are filled with a variety of healthy snacks, in addition to store bought items they also contain applesauce made in the classroom by Mazama food students and they also plan to add fresh produce from the school’s greenhouse when possible.

Organizers were able to start the program with a $2,500 grant and they hope to expand it to other area elementary schools in the future.

