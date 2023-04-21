McAndrews Road ramp closures begin Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. – As part of a multi-million dollar road improvement project in Medford, eastbound McAndrews Road on and off-ramps connecting to Foothill Road will be closed until early June.

The City of Medford said the closure, which begins on Monday, April 24, will allow the construction of retaining walls and other improvements for the “Foothill Road Project.”

According to the city, the eastbound ramps should be finished by June 6. After that, construction on the westbound ramps will start.

The $62 million Foothill Road Project, which should be completed by the end of 2026, will feature two lanes in each direction along with turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes, and street lighting.

For more information about the project, visit http://www.foothillroadproject.org.

