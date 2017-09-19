McAuliffe pleads ‘not guilty’ in Klamath Falls shooting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Brittain McAuliffe pleaded ‘not guilty’ Monday afternoon to shooting and seriously wounding a Klamath Falls woman.
Danielle Griffin was found wounded September 9th on bike trail in the Foothills Boulevard area on September 9.
According to her family’s GoFundMe page, Danielle Griffin was shot several times with a sawed off 12 gauge shot gun.
Her family says she’s currently in critical condition and will need to undergo several reconstructive surgeries.
Following the shooting, officers identified 18-year-old Brittain McAuliff–an escapee from the Oregon Youth Authority–as the primary suspect.
According to D.A. Costello, McAuliffe told other he “intended to engage in a gun battle with law enforcement.”
Acting on this information, the SWAT and Major Crime Team were activated.
Prosecutors said on September 10, investigators tracked down McAuliffe. He later surrendered to officers without incident.
Griffin is being treated at a Portland hospital, her condition is not being released.
Charges against McAuliffe include attempted murder and first degree assault.
His bail is set at one million dollars.