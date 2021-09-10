McCash Fire near Happy Camp grows to 71,236 acres

The McCash Fire was first seen on July 31 in the area of Ten Bear Mountain in the Marble Mountain Wilderness.
The lightning-sparked fire is actively burning in timber with an understory of tall grass and brush. Most of the activity is on the east side of the fire where it threatens the community of Happy Camp which has been under an evacuation warning since August 31.
It took a month for the McCash Fire to reach 38,906 acres in size. Ten days later, the fire now covers 71,236 acres. It’s 13% contained.
The fire is expected to remain active as warmer, drier conditions move into the area. The McCash Fire is expected to progress south and east on the south end of the fire.
An interactive evacuation map is available for updated information: https://arcg.is/1nnHKm0
For the latest updates about the McCash Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7757/