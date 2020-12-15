McConnell acknowledges Biden’s victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President-elect Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail Tuesday, hoping to boost the prospects of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections.
On January 5th Ossoff and Warnock have a chance to knock off the state’s Republican incumbents and strip the GOP of control in the Senate.
Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, has finally acknowledged Biden’s victory.
“The electoral college has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said Tuesday.
“I called him to thank him for the congratulations, told him while we disagree on a lot of things. There are things we can together on,” Mr. Biden later said when asked about McConnell’s comments.
Biden’s remarks were far more diplomatic than his takedown of President Trump in his national address following Monday’s Electoral College vote.
“The court sent a clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on democracy,” the president-elect said.
The White House is still clinging to the president’s false claims he might still find a way to win.
“I think pursing legitimate litigation through the judicial system is in no way assaulting democracy,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in response to Biden’s comments.
