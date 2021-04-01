McConnell criticizes Biden’s infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Biden’s new infrastructure proposal isn’t likely to be supported by congressional Republicans.
McConnell blasted the $2-trillion bill as stuffed with “massive tax increases” and needless spending.
This as President Biden is proposing paying for the plan with a 15-year raise on the corporate tax rate and increases on those making over $400,000 a year.
Senator McConnell called out the president for running a “bold left-wing administration” operating outside their mandate.
McConnell said, “I think that’s a big mistake, and I think that package that they’re putting together now as much as we would like to address infrastructure is not going to get support from our side because I think what the last thing the economy needs right now is a big whopping tax increase on all the productive sections of our economy.”
President Biden introduced the plan Wednesday, saying it’s an investment for infrastructure and middle-class jobs that will propel America into a competitive future.