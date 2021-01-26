McConnell drops filibuster demand

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled he will no longer demand a commitment to the filibuster as Democrats try to move forward in their efforts to control the chamber.
The Senate has been at an impasse over the power-sharing agreement due to the evenly divided chamber.
McConnell demanded that Democrats promise to preserve the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation, which is known as the filibuster, in exchange for the transfer of control of the Senate’s committees.
Issuing a statement overnight, McConnell said that he is ready to move forward after two Democrats publicly announced that they will not vote to end the long-standing legislative filibuster.
Newly minted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly voiced that he is unwilling to promise to maintain the filibuster.
All 50 Democratic senators would have to stick together to change the threshold to pass legislation from 60 votes to 50.