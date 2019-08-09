McConnell: gun legislation on the table

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting calls to bring Congress back to Washington for votes on new gun safety legislation.
McConnell says instead he’s asking lawmakers to start informal talks this month so they’re ready to vote in September.
“So we’re hopefully, by the time we get back, have aired out some of the differences and turn something into a law than finger-pointing,” McConnell told NewsRadio 840 WHAS.
McConnell says they’ll also consider “red flag” laws that allow police to seize guns if a judge says the owner is a threat.
An expanded background check bill has already passed the House, but McConnell did not allow the bill to come up for debate before Congress departed for summer recess.
The National Rifle Association reportedly warned President Trump that supporting gun laws could cost him voters.
In a statement, the NRA says “the proposals being discussed by many would not have prevented the horrific tragedies in El Paso and Dayton.”
