McDonald’s shakes up menu with international items

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – Ever wondered what a “stroopwafel” is? You can soon head to McDonald’s to find out.
It will be a part of one of the four international menu items that the fast-food chain is bringing to the U.S. McDonald’s announced the list Wednesday.
They include Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia, a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, a Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, and a Stroopwafel McFlurry from The Netherlands.
“We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation. “We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.”
They will hit select restaurants nationwide on June 5th.