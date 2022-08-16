McKinney Fire 95% contained, temporary assistance center set to open

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County is nearly contained.

The fire started west of Yreka on July 29. Since then, it’s grown to 60,392 acres in size.

On August 16, the Forest Service said there was no growth of the fire over the past 24 hours and it was 95% contained.

Moving forward, firefighters will reportedly focus on suppression repair efforts and removing hoses and equipment from the area.

Multiple areas off Highway 96 remain under evacuation orders.

Visit https://community.zonehaven.com/ for the latest evacuation levels.

The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services is working with partner organizations to open a “Local Assistance Center” on August 17 and 18 at the College of the Siskiyous Rural Health Sciences Institute in Yreka. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you have questions or would like more information, call the Emergency Operations Center at (530)643-3658.