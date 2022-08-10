McKinney Fire now 55% contained despite harsh conditions

YREKA, CA.– Firefighters are still making progress on the McKinney Fire and containment is now at 55%.

The fire only grew about 10 acres since Monday, it’s now at 60,389 acres total.

Even though the fire lines are being tested by the hot and dry weather, fire officials believe that’s a good thing.

There are over 3,500 firefighters working on the fire.

Operations Section Chief Heather McRae said they would rather have the fire lines tested when they have more personnel there.

A spokesperson said they expect firefighters to make more progress over the next few days.

Spokesperson Mike Lindbery said, “we’re looking at wind gusts up to 35 miles an hour, temperatures 100 degrees, single digit relative humidity. These are all factors that really can increase fire behavior.”

Lindbery said they’re very happy with increasing containment by 15 percent even with critical fire weather.

He said they want to bring in as many firefighters as possible to make sure they have control of the fire.

Lindbery said they have been drawing thousands of gallons of water from local rivers to help fight the fire.

“We are using water on this. We actually, on the 7th, put 132,000 gallons of water just out of the air on this fire along with 28,000 gallons of retardant,” he said.

Lindbery said the triple-digit temperatures have been tough on firefighters.

He said they’re focused on keeping them hydrated and as well-rested as possible.