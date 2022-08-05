McKinney Fire using resources from around the country

YREKA, Calif. – The McKinney fire has been burning for six days now and resources for the fire have kept climbing.

According to Cal Fire, over 2,000 personnel, 10 helicopters and over 200 engines have been used to fight the fire.

A forest service spokesperson said crews and equipment from all over the country are used to fight the McKinney fire.

Each resource is expected to stay for at least 14 days, unless they are needed to stay longer.

Without these resources from around the United States, it would be difficult to fight this big of a fire.

“Whenever a jurisdiction’s such as Cal Fire Siskiyou or Klamath National Forest breaks a big incident, typically they don’t have the resources to handle something like that and it would be impossible for them to have them there,” forest service spokesperson Mike Lindberry said.

Yesterday was the first time air tankers were able to dumb retardant on the fire with weather conditions improving.

However, Lindbery said that despite the fire being 10 percent contained the lower humidity and higher temperatures could drive up activity this weekend.