McLeod-Skinner holds town hall in race for Oregon Secretary of State

MEDFORD, Ore.– Former Phoenix City Manager and Democratic candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner held a town hall at the Medford Public Library Sunday night in her race to become Oregon Secretary of State.
The former U.S. congressional candidate has turned her attention to the office in order to help shape Oregon’s future. During the meeting, she discussed her background, priorities, and vision if she were to become secretary of state.
“To protect our democracy, build stronger communities and also safeguard our environment,” said McLeod-Skinner. “The secretary of state’s role is the most misunderstood and overlooked role in Oregon politics. It’s a critical number two role in the state.”
McLeod-Skinner says some things she would like to strengthen in the position were audits that protect Oregonians. She says the late former secretary Dennis Richardson did a great job with providing audits of state agencies but she would like to expand that to subcontractors as well. She said she would also like to further secure our elections in the state and build up a “voting culture.”
Skinner, an Ashland High School graduate, plans on holding more town halls leading up to the election. That election will take place next May.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.