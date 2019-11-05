Home
Mcleod-Skinner staying in race for Secretary of State

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s been a week since Congressman Greg Walden announced he’s retiring from politics after next year.

There’s been a lot of speculation about who will run for the seat.

Monday, we can eliminate one name from that list.

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner who lost to representative Walden by 17 percent last year tells NBC5 News she’s not throwing her hat in the race.

She’s staying in the race for Secretary of State.

Though she considered the possibility, Mcleod-Skinner said many want her to “ensure that urban and rural perspectives are included in statewide leadership.”

