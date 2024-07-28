Meadowlark Comic-Con packs Rogue X this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – The biggest event in Medford opened it’s doors Saturday at the Rogue X, and there’s still one more day to catch all the fun.

At a new venue this year, the 7th annual Meadowlark Comic-Con kicked off at 10 a.m., packed with food, vendors, and exhibitors.

Organizers say it’s their largest turnout yet, and the extra space at the Rogue X allows for so much more to enjoy.

Sunday promises to be even bigger, with even more to see, including cosplay contests for teens and kids.

In or out of costume, walk around and browse the booths, get a drink at the maid café, or catch a panel or movie in the theaters.

“It’s great because you can be yourself, and also if you don’t wanna be yourself you can be somebody else,” says Dave Haworth, president of business operations.

You wanna be Spider-man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Obi-wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, you can do it and it’s all fine and it’s all good.

Meadowlark Comic-Con will be open again Sunday from 10 until 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 a person, but you can save time and money by purchasing your tickets online at meadowlarkcomiccon.com/tickets.

Children twelve and under are free with an adult.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.