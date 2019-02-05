Measles cases reported in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KPRC/NBC) – Five cases of measles have been confirmed in Texas, and there may be more.
A woman, along with three boys and a girl—all under the age of two—were confirmed to have the measles in three Houston-area counties.
Officials urge vaccinations for the contagious virus which was eradicated in the U.S. back in 2000 as a result of immunization.
Doctors say unvaccinated kids are highly at-risk.
The incubation period is two weeks before symptoms start to show.
Dr. Umair Shah with Harris County Public Health said, “You can really start to get malaise, especially in children, it really starts to present as malaise and just not wanting to do stuff.
News of the cases in Texas come as a measles outbreak hits the Pacific Northwest. More than 50 cases have been confirmed there.